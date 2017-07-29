Just because it is wet, we don’t have to hide our cameras away.

Water precipitated (pun intended) some excellent photos over the last fortnight.

Janine Lundys gentle image with its warm colours and beautiful bokeh.

Janine Lundy’s gentle image with its warm colours and beautiful bokeh is a cracker, as is Katie Bull’s. Katie got up close to berries and the water drops that had formed on them.

The new alloy wheels of Claire Dinning’s car were wet too, but I have no doubt that they were quickly spun dried.

Those peaceful, still life images were a real contrast to Iain Smith’s exploding water balloon.

John Green must have jumped out of bed really early to capture the sun coming up behind St Mary’s Lighthouse at high tide for this superb view of this famous landmark.

Dub Devlin captured fantastic reflections in Arcot Pond.

These and lots more images can be viewed in the Northumberland Camera Club Facebook group, where you can share your images and get free help and advice from the club members, and join in the challenges and games.

Post images to http://bit.ly/PicNland and tag it #PicNorthumberland, giving some background about your inspiration.

You can also email photographs to northumberland.gazette@jpress.co.uk using the same tag.

