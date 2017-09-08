Northern Lights put on a show in Northumberland

The Northern Lights lit up the skies last night with a spectacular display of colours.

Conditions were just right for the aurora borealis to be visible with the naked eye all over the UK, in clear, dark skies away from light pollution and cloud cover.

Danny Spring's picture of the Northern Lights over Berwick.

Aurora-watchers in parts of north Northumberland were treated to a beautiful display dancing across the skies, thanks to a strong geomagnetic storm.

Tony Robson took a photo of a gorgeous light show from his back garden at 3am this morning.

A little further north, Becki Cooper captured the aurora over Berwick at about 2.40am.

Danny Spring, from Tweedmouth, was also up in the early hours to take the display over Berwick.

Auroras are the result of collisions between gaseous particles in the Earth’s atmosphere with charged particles released from the sun’s atmosphere.

When the charged particles are blown towards the earth by the solar wind, they are largely deflected by the Earth’s magnetic field. But the magnetic field is weaker at either pole and particles can enter our atmosphere and collide with gas particles, emitting light.

