Northern Grid will help schools avoid internet disruption

Fears that Northumberland schools could be without access to adequate e-safety advice and security resources later this year have been described as unfounded.

Following the news that North East schools with current BT broadband contracts will be required to source an alternative provider by July, Northern Grid for Learning (NGfL) has advised schools that high-quality, cost-effective broadband can be acquired through The National Education Network (NEN).

The NEN, alongside its partner, the East of England Broadband Network (E2BN), a public-sector organisation set up to provide safe and secure broadband to the education sector, have the experience and capacity to ensure schools have secure and fit-for-purpose broadband that meets their requirements.

E2BN is ideally placed to ensure schools in the North East of England are able to move to another provider following the end of the BT Broadband Contract.

The contract was awarded to BT Global service in 2012 for broadband services to schools and local authorities in the North East. With the contract due to expire in July, schools will need to change providers, but NGfL is advising them of the best route of action.

Simon Finch, of NGfL, said: “The existing BT contract will come to an end later this year and while schools will have to move to another provider, there are simple ways of doing this that will cause minimal disruption.

“We will of course continue to provide advice and guidance on the most cost-effective and efficient ways of doing this.

“Recent press reports about NGfL’s demise are unfounded.

“We will continue to provide schools with e-safety support and can help them in selecting a new broadband provider through E2BN.”

Schools can contact NGfL on 0191 643 2855.