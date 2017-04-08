North Sunderland Parish Council round-up

There were 11 reported crimes in Seahouses in the month since the previous parish council meeting, members heard.

Giving his regular update at Monday’s meeting, PC Alan Morton, the neighbourhood beat manager for the area, also said that there had been four reports of anti-social behaviour.

The 11 crimes, all of which are still being investigated, were three incidents of criminal damage, including to a caravan; indecent photos; theft of a purse from a person; two incidents of damage to a motor vehicle; a theft; harassment without fear of violence; theft of a motor vehicle; and fraud.

In terms of the anti-social behaviour, two of the reports related to fireworks and scaring birds, another to kids knocking on doors and the fourth to youths heading to the beach with pallets and bottles of alcohol.

Coun Tom Orrin expressed concern at the number of crimes, which was far higher than usual in these updates.

PC Morton said: “In the nearly five years I have been here, that’s the most we have had in a month.”

• A Cuppa with a Copper event with PC Morton, for residents to discuss any issues, takes place on Wednesday, April 26, at 6pm in the fire/police station in Seahouses.

• The Seahouses Resource Centre is one option for hosting tourist information services, while a business has also expressed an interest. County councillor John Woodman also reported that the staff budget is still available if a new home is found.

• The owner of Pinnacles, Mike Armstrong, reported that a number of customers had complained about the state of the public toilets. He described it as a ‘sad indictment’. The parish council is to take this up and it follows a meeting with Northumberland County Council officers about litter collection in the village.