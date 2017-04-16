North East Chef of the Year at the Old Dairy

Old Dairy Suppers in Ford are going from strength to strength.

The key to their success is the guest chefs who cook there, for they bring their own take on what makes the perfect supper or dinner.

Next in line, for Monday and Tuesday, April 24 and 25, is North East Chef of the Year, Andrew Wilkinson, who is head chef at Artisan in The Old Biscuit Factory in Newcastle.

“We happened to go there for lunch last year,” said Keith and Lynne Allan, who run The Old Dairy.

“And we had one of the best lunches we’ve ever had.

“Then we went again as a party of eight for dinner and Andrew cooked us the most marvellous tasting menu of eight dishes including wonderful fish and beef and we knew we just had to ask him to come to the Dairy.”

Luckily for the Allans, Wilkinson was up for it.

“I like a challenge and going up to Ford in that beautiful countryside and cooking with Keith and Lynne in The Old Dairy is a real pleasure.

“It’s an amazing place full of atmosphere and they have a fantastic super club list of people who really appreciate good food,” he said.

On the menu is wild garlic soup, citrus cured salmon, Northumbrian lamb and a pavé of dark chocolate and hazelnut.

The Monday is fully booked, but there are still tables available for Tuesday, April 25.

To make a reservation, contact The Old Dairy on 01890 820325.

The Old Dairy in Ford is a concept store with a number of antique dealers surrounding a coffee shop, bistro and – new last year – a champagne bar and lounge. For more information, visit www.theolddairyinford.co.uk