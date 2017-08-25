North-East Bishops set to tackle Great North Run

The Bishop of Berwick and the Bishop of Newcastle will be VIP runners in matching purple T-shirts in this year’s Great North Run.

Mark Tanner is raising money for youth work in Byker carried out by Mission Initiative Newcastle East, while Christine Hardman is raising money for the West End Refugee Service Hardship Fund.

Bishop Mark said: “Being a bishop in the North East, it would simply be wrong not to engage with the Great North Run. I’m so looking forward to being part of this great community event.”

Bishop Christine, who has run half-marathons and marathons before, said: “I used to run a respectable pace. I’m not sure I can match it now, but I’ll certainly give it my best shot.”

Bishop Mark, a regular in the region’s parkruns, added: “I thought it would be a laugh. I enjoy running.”

However, there is no sense of competition between the two bishops. “I really wish there was, but I couldn’t keep up with Bishop Mark in a million Sundays,” said Bishop Christine.