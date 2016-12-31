Nominations submitted for business awards

Entries are being put forward across the various categories for the 2016 Northumberland Business Awards.

The awards, organised by Northeast Press, publisher of the Northumberland Gazette, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader, and Tweeddale Press, publisher of the Berwick Advertiser, are now in their ninth year.

Winners will receive their accolades during a special celebration dinner in Linden Hall on Thursday, February 2.

The sponsors for the event are Arch, the Northumberland Development Company; Northumberland County Council; Port of Blyth; Northumberland College and Macdonald Hotels and Resorts, which owns Linden Hall.

Among the entries so far is Lionhearts, a service-user-led group based in Alnwick that works with people who have mental health issues and/or learning difficulties, which has been nominated in the innovation category.

Choppington-based Maid to Butler Housekeeping Services Limited has been put forward for the employer of the year category.

It offers a range of services to a large number of households in Northumberland, including home help services to many elderly people.

