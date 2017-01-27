No plans for fewer long-stay bays as yet

Rumours that more car-parking spaces in Alnwick are to be converted from long-stay to short-stay have been dispelled.

There has been talk in the town of the potential loss of long-stay spaces in the Greenwell Lane car park Part A, behind the Alnwick Playhouse.

However, all that has been discussed at this stage is the possibility that there may need to be a few short-stay spaces in the event that the library moves into the theatre building as part of the community hub plans.

In September 2015, the number of all-day spaces in Alnwick was reduced to provide some short-stay provision for shoppers.

Greenwell Lane Part D, the last car park that you come to down Greenwell Road, behind Iceland, was changed to a four-hour limit, which requires the use of time discs.