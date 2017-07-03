NHS staff give a helping hand to hospice

Kind-hearted staff from the Bondgate Practice, in Alnwick, have helped raise money for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

The hospice, which has day therapy centres in Alnwick and Berwick, was the team’s chosen charity and the staff did all sorts of things to collect more than £1,711.37 for the cause.

Fund-raising events included a walk, car boot sale, shopping night at the Emporium in Alnwick, a Christmas raffle and quiz and a charity evening. In addition, Doctor Syers raised £350 by doing the Great North Run.

For more information about the hospice, visit hospicecare-nn.org.uk