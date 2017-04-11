NHS issue warning about bogus text message

NHS England is warning people to be aware of a bogus text message which claims to be from the NHS and asks people to confirm their year of birth and email address.

The message reads: ‘Hi, this is a message from the NHS to confirm your identity please reply with Y followed by your year of birth.’

If people reply, another message is sent asking for an email address.

The NHS has said that it does not collect information in this way and is therefore advising patients and the public not to respond should they receive anything.