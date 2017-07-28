New vets opens with ‘old school’ approach

Two long-serving vets have joined forces to open a new practice, with the focus on personalised service and continuity of care.

Stuart Morris and Dominic Plumley have combined their knowledge and experience to unveil Morris and Plumley – The Alnwick Vets.

Based on South Road, the smart-looking venue – formerly a residential property – boasts two consultation rooms, dog kennels, a separate cattery, isolation unit, an X-ray room with digital system and a dedicated operation theatre with state-of-the -art equipment.

The pair, who between them have almost 45 years in the profession, cater for domestic pets and farm animals.

They have taken on four members of staff and things have gone well since opening last month.

Dominic said: “We are really encouraged and we have had great feedback so far. There is real enthusiasm for what we are trying to do and offer.”

Stuart continued: “Over the last few years there has been a big swing in the profession, with a lot of surgeries becoming quite corporate.

“So we wanted to start from scratch and go back to an old-school style of veterinary practice – offering a personalised service, where we know our clients and their animals, and they know us, and giving that continuity of care.”

The surgery is offering a vaccination-for-life incentive, whereby a one-off payment covers boosters for the remaining life of the pet. They will also honour similar agreements that have been made with neighbouring practices.

The pair have thanked Phil Gibbs, of Westrack Ltd, and Wayne Hilton, of Hilton Media, for their help with the project.

The practice is open Monday to Friday, 8.15am to 6.45pm, and Saturday 9am to 12.30pm. There is a 24/7 out-of-hours emergency care service.