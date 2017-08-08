New travel and tourism courses to meet job growth

Northumberland College is expanding its travel and tourism course offer for this September with two new programmes.

The Kirkley Hall campus, just outside of Ponteland, became home to the college’s Travel and Tourism Academy last year in a move that meant learners now have access to commercial operations at the campus that includes work experience within Kirkley Hall Zoological Gardens, weddings, conferences and its outdoor activity centre.

From September, the Travel and Tourism Academy will offer the City and Guilds Level 3 Extended Diploma along with a Level 2 Diploma in aviation and a certificate in airline cabin crew.

The new Level 3 Extended Diploma is equivalent to three A-Levels and will run over two years, offering students greater experience through modules that incorporate developing people in travel and tourism, principles of marketing for travel and tourism, special-interest holiday and independent travel, tourist destinations, planning and delivering guided tours, foreign exchange and overseas representatives.

On successful completion of the course, students will have improved progression opportunities to university or employment in roles such as tourist information centre assistant, travel agents and tour guide or holiday representative.

Simon Chalk, head of the Travel and Tourism Academy, said: “Our move to the Kirkley Hall campus has been great for learners. A key module is visitor attractions, so having access to the facilities here provides crucial work experience and the introduction of these new qualifications will mean students can broaden their career paths within the industry.”

Those who study travel and tourism with Northumberland College in September will continue to visit many other leading tourist attractions to develop hands-on skills and work experience, benefit from training in the college’s cabin room, which replicates the inside of a passenger aircraft and provides a realistic learning environment for cabin crew trainees.

Danielle Miller, lecturer in travel and tourism, said: “All of the team bring industry experience and we aim to prepare our students for the workplace.”