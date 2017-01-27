New traffic-calming measures in Bamburgh

Motorists travelling through Bamburgh are getting to grips with new traffic-calming measures on the entrances to the village.

The measures, which were started before Christmas and completed earlier this month, were installed following a public consultation event in the autumn.

The county councillor for the area, John Woodman, explained that residents have concerns about speeding, particularly on Links Road, ‘as people don’t think of it as being part of the village’.

“The idea was to create some soft landscaping to slow people down, because of the sensitivity of the area, rather than hard stuff,” he said.

“Will it work? That remains to be seen.

“I think it will make little difference to people who live in the area, because they will get used to driving as usual, but hopefully it will make an impact on visitors to the area.”

The Links Road scheme proved popular with residents at the consultation event, as did efforts to tackle parking problems.

The main village car park is to be made a bit bigger with the bays also being marked out properly.

“Like many coastal villages, in Bamburgh, parking is one of the biggest issues,” Coun Woodman said.

“It is hoped that this will make a big difference.”

What proved less popular at the drop-in event in October were more wide-ranging proposals for overhauling the centre of the village.

However, Coun Woodman said that it was good to get people talking about the possibilities and looking at what could be done.