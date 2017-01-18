New technology ‘will help to keep bobbies on the beat’

Policing in the Northumbria Police area has changed after officers have been allocated smartphones which allow them to record reports of crime while on patrol.

Last year, the Force announced it had invested an estimated £1.8million in mobile technology ensuring that officers were equipped to deal with the challenges of modern-day policing.

Each police officer has now been equipped with a state-of-the-art mobile device called a phablet which allows officers to record crimes at the scene.

Previously, there would have been a requirement for officers to return to a police station to perform this task. This is in addition to other functionality that the devices already have.

The phablets enable officers to be more visible and accessible within communities and this particular enhancement will also mean victims will be able to receive a crime number instantaneously.

Superintendent John Bent, of the Force’s Improvement Programme, said: “We know the public highly value their ‘bobby on the beat’ and this type of investment further demonstrates our commitment to true neighbourhood policing.

“Policing in this country has changed dramatically in recent years, but we know that above anything else people want their local police force to be around when they really need them.

“This investment ensures that our officers have the best access to mobile technology allowing them to keep pace with the policing demands of the 21st century.”