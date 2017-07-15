New seaside trail put together by historians

A new self-guided visitor trail for Alnmouth has been produced by the village’s history group.

Following the popularity of Alnmouth Local History Group’s self-guided trail leaflet, The Riverside, issued in 2015, the group has built on its success by compiling a colourful, new companion leaflet, The Seaside.

Their convener, Dr Adrian Osler, said: “Visitors were clearly enjoying the informative walk around the riverside and the northern part of the village, so we decided to provide them with the same experience for what is Alnmouth’s most popular recreational attraction, the beach.

“Linking that to the southern part of Alnmouth’s historic heart, with its tradition of providing seaside accommodation, shopping and refreshment services for tourists from early Victorian times onward.”

And, glancing into the leaflet, some more romantic historical stories come to light too, for back in the past the beach saw its fair share of smugglers and lifesavers.

Copies of the trail leaflets are available free of charge from some retailers in Alnmouth village as well as the Ferryman’s Hut museum.

Meetings of the Alnmouth Local History Group are held about once a month. For more information, contact Dr Osler on 01665 830112.

Fund-raising not new for village

One of the members of the Alnmouth Local History Group said: “Alnmouth’s present-day reputation for charitable fund-raising is nothing new, for visitors following the trail will find a hidden chapel whose philanthropic founder offered free education to poor children nearly 200 years ago.”

Indeed, the leaflet itself reflects this, for it has been financed entirely by the group’s own funds underpinned by the Bettess family bequest.

However, as Dr Osler added: “Donations towards our public access activities by local businesses and other institutions are always welcome.”