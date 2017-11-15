New restaurant and hotel to open in 2018

A leading pub company has been confirmed as the operator of a multimillion-pound hotel and restaurant in Amble, which is set to open in October 2018.

Site-developer Arch has selected The Inn Collection Group to run the premises, which will be located at Coquet Enterprise Park.

It will boast 30 bedrooms – a mix of double, twin, accessible and family – across two floors.

A ground-floor bar and eatery area will provide covers for up to 150 diners inside with a further 100 covers outside, and offer informal meeting spaces.

There will be on-site parking and cycle spaces.

Construction of the inn started last month, generating an anticipated 60 jobs during the build element, with a further 35 positions created once it opens.

Keith Liddell, chief executive of The Inn Collection Group, said: “We are delighted to be operating this exciting new leisure development in Amble.

“Our brand is synonymous with delivering a value-for-money, quality service and attention to detail, principles we look forward to applying in Amble.

“The inn will be a tremendous addition to Amble and the surrounding area and we look forward to revealing further details in due course.

“It will offer much-need accommodation in the town and will give a boost to Amble’s economy, both from the jobs created during construction and the 35 permanent, full-time positions the inn will generate.”

The Inn Collection Group, which is backed by Kings Park Capital and is one of the North East’s largest independent accommodation providers, operates other venues including Alnwick’s Hogs Head Inn, and The Commissioners Quay Inn, at Blyth.