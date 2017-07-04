New recruits join team to help with mountain rescue

The Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team has welcomed five new full team members – and the charity was alerted to five incidents in June.

The new recruits are Ninette Grey, Steve Montgomery, Rob Andrews, David Manson and James Higgins.

To become a full team member, each had to undergo six months as a trainee learning how the team operates and the skills required.

This training is then consolidated over a further half-a-year, attending call-outs as a probationary member, before being assessed as competent in all the core skills required to achieve full team member status.

It costs the team around £2,500 to equip each member with the personal protective equipment required to keep them safe while attending search and rescue missions.

The team has been activated five times during June, albeit without requiring a full team deployment.

On June 4, an outdoor care worker raised concerns regarding a vulnerable youth who had gone missing on a trip to Kyloe Woods. The team was placed on stand-by and the young man returned safe and well after an hour.

Five days later, a 57-year-old walker reported himself lost on a circular walk from Ingram.

Following discussions with Mountain Rescue by phone, the walker was able to make his own way safely off the hill.

On June 17, two female walkers collapsed with heat exhaustion. The Borders Search And Rescue Unit evacuated the casualties while Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team were placed on stand-by ready to assist.

On June 25, two competitors fell badly at the Hadrian’s Wall Half-Marathon and had their wounds cleaned and dressed by team medics.

Five days later, two 17-year-old walkers, who were part of an organised Duke of Edinburgh’s Award expedition group, were reported lost in the Bell Crag area of the Wark Forest.

The missing girls were located by their expedition supervisor prior to the team being deployed.

The Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team provides a search and rescue service in the Northumbria Police area, with an operational area of 2,159 square miles.