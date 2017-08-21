New play park opens at Reservoir

Have your say

A new play park, with a slide, climbing frame, swings and a zip wire, has opened at Fontburn Reservoir.

Picnic tables are available around the site, but there is also a visitor shop selling refreshments.

Fontburn Reservoir is open seven days a week, from 8am to 8pm weekdays, and from 7am at weekends.

Parking charges apply which contribute to the continuing improvements of the area, for the enjoyment of visitors.