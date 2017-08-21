New play park opens at Reservoir

A new play park, with a slide, climbing frame, swings and a zip wire, has opened at Fontburn Reservoir.
Picnic tables are available around the site, but there is also a visitor shop selling refreshments.
Fontburn Reservoir is open seven days a week, from 8am to 8pm weekdays, and from 7am at weekends.
Parking charges apply which contribute to the continuing improvements of the area, for the enjoyment of visitors.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northumberland Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.