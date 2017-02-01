New part-time and leisure courses from Northumberland College

Northumberland College has introduced a number of new part-time and leisure courses that take place at 15 centres across the county, including in Alnwick and Wooler.

Venues include the Alnwick Garden’s community room and the Cheviot Centre in Wooler.

The college recently invested more than £10million across its campuses to improve further its realistic training environments, including a new engineering and automotive centre, construction workshops, salon, restaurant, kitchens and learning resource centre. It is continuing investment in the form of a £2.5million STEM centre and £1.2million new and improved equestrian centre, both set to open this year.

The new Leisure Learning offering is testament to the college’s commitment to offer courses for all with hundreds of part-time courses from as little as £20 and, to assist those in rural communities, a place on a course may be secured by online booking.

The Leisure Learning courses will appeal to those who wish to develop a new skill, take up a new hobby or who simply wish to have fun and meet new people.

Courses on offer include smartphone and tablet photography, creative writing, Spanish for beginners, arts and crafts, cookery, willow weaving, ballroom, Charleston and jazz dancing, and guitar lessons.

The online booking system was introduced last year, recognising that those seeking to study on a part-time basis due to either work, family or other commitments might not be able to drop-in to campus.

The college also provides a range of higher education courses on a part-time basis.

Anyone wishing to find out more should visit the website at www.northumberland.ac.uk