New Northumberland music festival cancelled

A new music festival, which was due to take place in Northumberland this summer, has been cancelled due to ‘significant operational challenges’.

Earlier this year, Festival on the Wall, set to take place in a countryside location near Heddon-on-the-Wall and Hadrian’s Wall, from Friday, August 4, to Sunday, August 6, was announced.

Pete Doherty, originally from Hexham, was to headline the main stage as part of The Libertines on Saturday night, while the Pet Shop Boys were revealed as the main-stage act for the Friday night – a homecoming gig for North Shields-born Neil Tennant.

Other artists who were said to be confirmed for the weekend included Mark Ronson, Twin Atlantic, JP Cooper, MNEK, The Sherlocks, Calum Scott and Maximo Park.

The announcement of Festival on the Wall was welcomed by Northumberland County Council and Northumberland Tourism for its expected boost to tourism and the local economy, but the organisers revealed this week that it has been cancelled.

A post on the Festival on the Wall Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon said: ‘After serious consideration and with an incredibly heavy heart, we are sad to announce that Festival On The Wall has been cancelled.

‘For the past two years we have put our heart and soul into creating the event that the North East deserves, showcasing everything that is great about this region.

‘Unfortunately, several significant operational challenges have made it impossible to continue and at this point we are left with no choice but to make this very difficult decision.

‘All ticket holders will receive an automatic refund within five days and any questions can be answered at info @festivalonthewall.com’