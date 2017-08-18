New-look St Cuthbert's Way website launched

A new-look website has been launched this week promoting the cross-border St Cuthbert’s Way long distance walking route.

Running from Melrose in the Scottish Borders to Holy Island in Northumberland, the 62.5 mile (100km) route is popular with visitors and is suitable for all ages and abilities.

A series of improvements have been made to the website www.stcuthbertsway.info to make it even easier for visitors to plan their journey and find out more information about the services along the route.

The site is now mobile friendly and includes mapping of accommodation and food and drink establishments along the route and an online shop where the official guide can be ordered.

Walkers who complete the route can also now order their free completion certificate online and provide feedback to those responsible for the route’s upkeep – Scottish Borders Council (SBC), Northumberland National Park Authority and Northumberland County Council (NCC).

Coun Tom Miers, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for Planning and Environment, said: “St Cuthbert’s Way is a magnificent walking route rising as it does from the beaches of Holy Island through the majestic Cheviot Hills and down again into the mellow valley of the Tweed.

“These improvements to the website will be hugely useful to regulars walkers and newcomers alike, and should encourage even more visitors to our area to explore the superb landscape and historic sites of the border country.”

Coun Glen Sanderson, Northumberland County Council's cabinet member for Environment and Local Services with NCC and chair of Northumberland National Park Authority, said: “This is a fantastic long-distance walk which takes in some of the most picturesque countryside of north Northumberland and the Scottish Borders.

“The new website really does look good and provides a very comprehensive step by step guide to the rights of way and everything you can see and do along the route.”

CounJeff Watson, chairman of Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Partnership, added: “This is a route steeped in history which follows the life of St Cuthbert from the start of his religious life in 650AD to his eventual resting place.

“We are delighted to be supporting this project and hope all those who use the new website find it useful, enjoyable and inspiring.”