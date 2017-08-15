New help for small businesses launched

A new online tax forum and dedicated webchat service for small businesses and the self-employed has been launched by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The Small Business Online Forum is a quick and easy way for small businesses to get answers to their tax questions as well as help with starting a business; support for growing a business – including taking on employees and expanding; buying and selling abroad; completing tax returns; and tax credits.

Linked to the forum, HMRC’s new dedicated webchat service offers direct support to businesses and the self-employed.

Mel Stride, Financial Secretary to the Treasury and Paymaster General, said: “The UK’s 5.4million small businesses play a vital role in our economy. We want to help businesses get off the ground and support them as they grow.

“That is why we are launching a new forum and webchat service which will give these companies useful hints and tips – including how to complete tax returns, grow a business and trade outside the UK – so that they can continue to flourish.”

There are 146,000 small businesses in the North East and the forum is at tinyurl.com/yde9dqtn