New Fringe event gets under way tomorrow

Tickets are still available for a special event which has been described as a unique opportunity to experience a silent disco in the amazing surroundings of The Alnwick Garden.

The silent disco is being held at the attraction as part of the newly-created Alnwick Fringe; taking place this weekend to coincide with Jess Glynne’s Pastures gig.

Some of the finalists for the Alnwick strongperson competition.

Simon Jobson, from Hedfone Party, will be staging the disco tomorrow evening in front of the Grand Cascade, or in the Pavilion if it is raining.

Listeners can choose between dance, R ‘n’ B and current hits, or 80s, 90s and music from the early 2000s and other classics.

The Garden is providing Pimm’s and beer tents, while the bar in the Pavilion will be open. The use of the site is being provided free of charge by Alnwick Garden, while the town’s new Specsavers store has also made a contribution to the event.

The disco starts at 8pm and is £10 per person. Over 18s need to bring ID on the night, otherwise they will not be served alcohol. For tickets, visit alnwickgarden.com. Tickets will also be available to buy on the night.

The silent disco is one of a number of events taking place tomorrow, as part of the Fringe, which opens with the revival of the Alnwick strongman competition.

Organised by Olly Dial Elite Fitness, the contest is also open to women, and is being staged on Hotspur Street, between The Fleece and The Tanners Arms, from 5.45pm to 7pm.

Heats have already been held for the event and tomorrow’s final will feature six men and five women.

Then, from 7.30pm, Alnwick Playhouse will host a songwriters-in-session showcase, featuring Blair Dunlop, who has won awards and toured the UK and overseas.

This acoustic gig, will introduce some of the most interesting and current songwriters around. It will open with a support act and close with a DJ set. Tickets are £12 and are available from the Playhouse.

On Saturday, at 3pm, young musician Tom ‘Mouse’ Smith, will perform at The Dirty Bottles. Tom became famous for publicly declining Simon Cowell’s invitation to appear on Britain’s Got Talent.