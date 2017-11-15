New era for Northumberland nursery

A north Northumberland nursery has started a new era under new branding after joining a nationwide group.

Formerly run by the RAF, Little Flyers has been through several changes over the past few years and is now part of the Spring Nurseries, by Action for Children, group.

Michelle Black, the nursery manager, said that members of the team are ‘all very excited and proud to become part of the group’.

Pictured are staff and children from the nursery during an afternoon of fun which took place earlier this month to help celebrate the change.

Spring Nurseries aim to be a springboard for healthy first steps, where you can leave your child safe in the knowledge that they’re going to have fun being equipped with the practical skills they’ll need as they grow up. All the nurseries offer the 30 hours of government-funded childcare.

For more information, visit http://www.springnurseries.co.uk