New director at HMP Northumberland

HMP Northumberland now has a new director in place after his predecessor was promoted to a new role.

Tony Simpson took on the role at the category C prison, which is run by private-sector operator Sodexo, in 2015, but he has now handed over to Nick Leader.

Sodexo UK & Ireland’s CEO of justice, Janine McDowell, said: “We appointed Nick Leader as director of HMP Northumberland in May to build on the progress achieved under Tony Simpson over the last two years.

“Nick brings 32 years of experience in the justice sector. He was director of HMP Peterborough for Sodexo for just over five years and was most recently CEO South of Sodexo’s probation business, responsible for three community rehabilitation companies.

“Tony Simpson has been promoted to director of operations of Sodexo’s custody business.

“He now has overall responsibility for five prisons in England and Scotland, including HMP Northumberland.”