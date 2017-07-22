New CCTV system to be completed by end of the month

Alnwick’s new CCTV system is currently being installed with the work all set to be completed by the end of next week.

At last Thursday’s meeting of Alnwick Town Council, members were told that the installation was under way and while July 28 was the end date, the work was likely to be completed before then.

Coun Peter Broom asked if the overnight monitoring by police, which was to be done at the Berwick station, would be affected by the recently-announced changes to front-office opening times.

It was thought this wouldn’t have an impact as the changes only affect the front desk, not whether staff are stationed there. Plus, the footage will all be recorded for viewing afterwards and police officers can access it from their tablets.

In January 2016, the town council agreed to allocate £15,000 for the renewal of the CCTV system after the county council indicated that it wanted to hand over responsibility to local councils in all of the market towns.

The issue was thrown into sharp focus last June after an overnight wrecking spree in the town centre.

The cameras in the bus station, installed by Arriva to help tackle disorder, will be linked up to the same system.