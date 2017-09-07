New CCTV system is being fitted in town

The installation of new state-of-the-art CCTV in Amble has begun.

The system should be fitted within the next few weeks.

It will feature 17 cameras, covering the town centre, Paddlers Park and the entrance to the allotments at Percy Drive.

The town council, which purchased the system, is working with Alnwick-based Alncom to provide the CCTV.

The wifi-connected cameras will be high-definition, with a number having 4K Ultra HD technology.

Automatic number-plate recognition is also a feature on some of the cameras.

It is hoped that the CCTV will combat anti-social behaviour, protect town-council assets and be available for county-council civil-enforcement issues.

There is the potential to add a further 15 cameras in the future.

The county council also has two overt deployable CCTV cameras available for Amble, deployed on a time-limited basis in response to specific anti-social behaviour issues.