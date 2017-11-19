New arrival is settling in well to life at SHAK

The next instalment of our weekly series dedicated to Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK.

A neglected dog is on the mend and is adapting to life at SHAK after being taken in and cared for by the charity.

Last week, we reported how the sanctuary’s new arrival had been found emaciated, flea-ridden and missing large amounts of fur.

SHAK welcomed the German shepherd earlier this month and he has already made plenty of doggy friends.

The charity’s founder, Stephen Wylie, said: “On just his second day with us, he took another huge step by meeting some of the other dogs for the first time. They were all incredible and you could see friendships developing so quickly.

“Our new boy has really made an impression since he landed. I am so proud of him.”

Stephen also thanked generous members of the public who have made financial donations towards the dog’s recovery.

He added that SHAK is still thinking of a new name for the German shepherd, who arrived as Dude.

He said: “Thank you for all the words of support to the team and myself for being able to turn this boy around.

“Thank you too to everyone who has made a donation to help him recover. We really are extremely grateful.”