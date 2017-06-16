New archive film release on the coast

Features shot at Seahouses and Warkworth 70 years and more ago are among a new batch of archive films to be released to watch online.

Last year, Britain on Film took a closer look at rural life across the UK and this week, the British Film Institute (BFI) has announced Britain on Film: Coast and Sea.

This is an online collection of more than 600 newly-digitised films, ranging from 1899 to 2000, from the BFI National Archive as well as the likes of the North East Film Archive.

Twenty-five films featuring the North East coast are among content spanning the whole of the UK, available (mostly) for free on BFI Player via an interactive map.

Coast and Sea highlights from the North East include Bring ’em Back Alive (Seahouses, 1957) and ACA Outing to Warkworth (1933).

The former is a bird’s-eye view of fish being gutted as fishing boats return to shore at Seahouses with live crabs, beautifully captured by two of Yorkshire’s finest filmmakers – Betty and Cyril Ramsden.

The latter sees a hedonistic cine club crew from the Newcastle ACA luxuriate in the dunes at Warkworth between the wars.

Cameras roll irresistibly on the club’s basking belles and a jokey, impromptu costume parade.

Both men and women show off their stripy, knitted swimsuits, soon soggy after a splash in the sea to cool down.

There is also an exciting nationwide programme in partnership with the BFI Film Audience Network (FAN), with nearly 200 archive film screenings and special events taking place at coastal locations around the UK.

One is to take place in Seahouses, with the details to be announced soon and tickets on sale from Monday.

Visit http://www.britain onfilmscreenings.org.uk