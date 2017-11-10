New Alnwick project is a hive of activity

Alnwick Community Centre was buzzing with excitement last week for the launch of a new county council-led project.

The Alnwick Learning Hive has been developed in partnership with the Northern Learning Trust, and will provide residents access to courses and facilities to improve their employability prospects.

Residents will be able to take advantage of free IT facilities, support with job search, CV and application writing, interview skills, basic IT skills and help with online benefit applications.

Weekly drop-in sessions will be held at Alnwick Community Centre on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

The Learning Hive was developed after the council’s resident involvement team surveyed people in the area to find out what they felt would help improve the community. It has been funded through a £23,000 grant from procurement consultancy firm Prosper.

Other partners include Symphony Kitchens, which has donated computers and laptops, and Bridge, an employability service which helps people in Northumberland into employment.

The project follows a similar scheme which was launched in Blyth earlier this year called Newsham Matters.

Coun John Riddle, cabinet member for housing, said: “We hope that people in the Alnwick area will take advantage of the free services being offered to them.

“Improving residents’ employment prospects can be the first step in giving people the confidence to change their lives for the better.”

For more information, drop into the community centre or call 07960 609725.