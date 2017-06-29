Neighbourhood plan looks set to overcome first hurdle

The new neighbourhood plan for Alnwick looks likely to prove its muscle next week, in an early test after being backed at referendum.

An outline scheme for around 125 new homes on Willowburn Industrial Estate was recommended for approval at Northumberland County Council’s strategic planning committee meeting earlier this month, but the decision was deferred.

The application, by Northern Commercial Properties, whose registered address is the Estates Office at Alnwick Castle; the Harris & Sheldon Group, Pure Fishing’s landlord; and the county council, is back before the councillors on Tuesday, but this time it is recommended for refusal.

The use of this site for residential development is contrary to the Alnwick and Denwick Neighbourhood Plan, which went to the public vote on June 15, eight days after the committee meeting.

At that time, planning officers explained that as only some weight can be given to emerging plans, the scheme fell to be decided based on the NPPF (National Planning Policy Framework).

However, the committee members unanimously decided to defer the decision to go on a site visit.

Now, given that the neighbourhood plan has passed referendum, even though it has not yet been ‘made’, ‘it is afforded very significant weight in the determination of this application’.

Therefore, the planning officers are now recommending that the scheme should be refused as it is ‘contrary to policy E3 of the Alnwick and Denwick Neighbourhood Plan, without any level of public benefit that would justify the loss of employment use and the breach of policy’.

Philip Angier, a member of the neighbourhood plan’s steering group, said: “A lot of care and thought went into preparing the neighbourhood plan and extensive consultation with local residents.

“The effort invested was rewarded, in my opinion, in the strength of the Yes vote when the plan was put to referendum.

“As a member of the neighbourhood plan steering committee, I was very unhappy that the housing development plan on the Willowburn Industrial Estate was being brought forward with the support of Northumberland County Council just days before the referendum vote in the full knowledge that it ran counter to land-use proposals set out in the neighbourhood plan.

“As this development proposal is now recommended for refusal, that seems like early and encouraging evidence that the neighbourhood plan has indeed got teeth. Local voices are being heard.”