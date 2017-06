Nearly 2,600 properties have suffered a power cut in north Northumberland.

Properties in the NE19, NE65, NE66 postcode areas – including Coquetdale and the coastal strip near to Craster – are affected.

The cuts were reported a short time ago and Northern Powergrid says that the problems have been caused by ‘a problem on the electricity network’.

The company’s teams are ‘working hard’ to restore power as quickly as possible.

