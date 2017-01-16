NE jobs support scheme goes live

A new support programme has been launched to help almost 3,000 long-term unemployed people across the North East on their journey towards work.

Employment, skills and rehabilitation provider Working Links is delivering the three-year programme alongside its partnership network after landing funding from the Department for Work and Pensions and European Social Fund.

The voluntary programme provides intensive support to help people who have been out of work for considerable periods of time, and those who have a health condition or disability.

Using flexible and personalised packages of support, Working Links will focus on work readiness activities to help ensure sustained job outcomes for disadvantaged people who face multiple barriers to work.

It is partnering with a number of North East-based voluntary and public sector organisations to deliver the programme across Northumberland, North Tyneside, Newcastle, Gateshead, South Tyneside, Sunderland and County Durham.

For details, ring 0800 9179262 or visit www.workinglinks.co.uk