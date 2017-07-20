National chains wanted as part of retail plans

Have your say

National companies are being targeted as part of plans to build a retail park on the edge of Alnwick, the Gazette has been told.

Northumberland Estates is behind the scheme, which could create around 90 jobs and is earmarked for land south of Greensfield Industrial Estate.

The plan has the potential to include ‘a high-quality’ foodstore, non-food retail units and smaller units for either retail or food and drink use.

Around 185 parking spaces could be built, while new accesses from Willowburn Avenue and Taylor Drive are proposed.

The plans went on show at Alnwick Cricket Club last Thursday, as part of a consultation exercise.

And while there were no specific details about individual companies that could come to the site, a spokesman for the Estates said that the aim is to attract national chains.

Planning and development consultancy Lichfields, which is handling the planning process on behalf of the Estates, expects to submit a planning application later in the summer.

To see the plans, visit www.willowburnretail.co.uk