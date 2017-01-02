Mystery of man found in back of a van in Northumberland

Police are appealing for help to solve a mystery after a man was found in the back a van in Northumberland, with no recollection of how he got there.

Earlier today (Monday, January 2), police were informed a man had been found in the vehicle in West Woodburn between Hexham and Bellingham. The 29-year-old man was not injured but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The man does not have any recollection of how he came to be in Northumberland and police are carrying out inquiries to establish what happened. It's believed the van, a purple Mercedes Vito 109 CDI Compact panel van, registration NJ54VFB, was parked at the site sometime between 2am and 7.30am this morning.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the van either parked in West Woodburn or earlier in the day yesterday (Sunday, January 2).

Any witnesses should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 588 020117 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.