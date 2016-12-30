Musical entertainment at dementia project

Alnwick-based ukulele group, the Ukulele Riff-Raff, were the guest entertainers at this month’s meeting of the Blooming Well project in The Alnwick Garden.

The Riff-Raff is pictured above getting ready to perform a varied programme which included a couple of Beatles songs, Irish folk favourite Whiskey in the Jar and an appropriately seasonal Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

The Ukulele Riff-Raff is a group of amateur singers and instrumentalists in the Alnwick area who enjoy the fun of making music together. Meetings are held in the RAFA Club in Lisburn Street on Tuesday evenings from 7.15pm.

Anyone interested in playing the ukulele or a percussion instrument, or even just singing, is welcome to go along. Visit www.northumbrian.info/riffraff for more.