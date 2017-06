A music festival has been cancelled due to poor ticket sales.

The Heart of Oak Music Festival was scheduled to take place at The Oak Inn, Causey Park Bridge, this weekend.

A spokeswoman said: “This is very sad. But, as a goodwill gesture, we are inviting the people who bought tickets, and the potential ticket buyers, to come along to the venue and camp over the weekend (free gratis).

“We hope to attract some of the musicians who would have been playing to come for a jam on Saturday.”