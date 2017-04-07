MUSEUM: Grateful for your support

The Friends of Bailiffgate Museum held another successful craft fair in the Northumberland Hall on Saturday, March 25.

The fair would not have been such success without the generosity of many local people and businesses.

Alnwick Garden, Alnwick Playhouse, Eta Ingham Lawrie (Weaver), Proof of the Pudding, Taste of Northumbria, World of Difference, The Horseshoes (Rennington), Grannies, Tustain Motors Ltd, Cussins, Morrisons, Tracey Jones (Pet Portraits), Monday Matters (Rag Ruggers) and Sainsbury’s were all incredibly generous.

Bailiffgate Museum is a charity and has to raise every penny to keep open and continue to preserve and celebrate the heritage of this area.

Without the generous support of local businesses, and a dedicated band of volunteers, its future would be less secure.

We also appreciate the support of the many local people who came to the fair to show their support.

The Friends Committee is always looking for new members to join its fund-raising activities for the museum, interested people should contact the museum for further details.

We hope local people will come to our latest fantastic exhibition, Illustrating Harry Potter, which is receiving rave reviews.

Don’t forget to collect your vouchers for discounts on tickets that will appear over the next few weeks in the Northumberland Gazette.

Frances Blezard,

Friends Committee