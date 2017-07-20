Mural makeover plan for windfarm sub-station

An electricity sub-station for the Barmoor windfarm, near Lowick, could be in line for a new look.

EDF Energy Renewables has submitted an application to paint the building’s rendered finish. The design is by Wooler artist Jonathan Lloyd.

Planning officers have recommended approval for the bid, which goes before this afternoon’s meeting of the North Northumberland Local Area Council in Spittal.

However, Lowick Parish councillors raised concerns, saying that they were less than impressed with the suggested artwork and expressed disappointment that this proposal had not been discussed with them before being submitted.

They would have liked to have been given a choice of designs and would prefer something with colours more in keeping with the surrounding landscape.