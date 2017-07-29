Mural makeover for sub-station

Have your say

Councillors have approved plans to give an electricity sub-station a makeover, despite reservations about how it will look.

EDF Energy Renewables plans to paint its building for the Barmoor windfarm, near Lowick, with a design by Wooler artist Jonathan Lloyd.

Lowick parish councillors they were less than impressed with the suggested artwork.

But Coun Jeff Watson, at the north Northumberland local area council meeting, said: “I think it’s horrible, but I don’t see any legitimate reason to stop it.”