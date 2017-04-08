Mum to take on 10K to raise money after daughter’s illness

A Hadston mum will be putting on her running shoes to raise money for the Great North Children’s Hospital, which looked after her young daughter when she was very ill.

Jaime Walker is in training for the 2017 Siglion Sunderland City 10K, which takes place on Sunday, May 7.

The 38-year-old is doing the race in aid of the Newcastle-upon-Tyne Hospitals NHS Charity.

The cause – incorporating the Sir Bobby Robson and Great North Children’s Hospital Foundations – supports the Freeman Hospital, RVI and the Campus for Ageing and Vitality.

It aims to enhance patient care and treatment, support innovative medical research, facilitate additional training and provide support for staff.

Two years ago, the RVI-based Great North Children’s Hospital provided vital care for Jaime’s daughter Lucy, who was four at the time.

The youngster, now six, had contracted pneumonia, but it developed into a more serious infection. Jaime says the hospital was excellent and is determined to give something back.

She said: “Lucy was critically ill and she was in hospital for three weeks. They took fantastic care of her when she was so poorly so I am trying to raise money as a thank you.”

Jaime says the training is going well and her love for running has resulted in an impressive weightloss; having shed about seven stones in two-and-a-half years.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jaime-Walker6