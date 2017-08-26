Much-loved food festival to serve up plenty of fun

Exciting plans are on the menu for this year’s Alnwick Food Festival, which will be cooking up plenty of fun when it returns next month.

The annual culinary event, which showcases a range of quality local produce, will take place on Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17.

As part of the build-up to the festival, organisers have announced that there will be a new twist on the traditional chef demonstrations.

Chairman Philip Angier said: “Talking to our supporters, we’ve learned that people are more interested in participating in an interactive experience than attending the traditional staged chef demonstrations.

“So this year’s event will include a series of interactive sessions to learn more about the art of bread-making; gourmet chocolate; cheese and wine tasting; and cocktails.

“The recipe for each Talk and Taste session will be a food or drink expert sharing their passion for their craft, with plenty of opportunity for those in the audience to get involved, to taste and to ask questions and with something to take away after the experience.”

The sessions will be ticketed with a small charge to cover the cost of the produce shared and consumed. Booking details are on the food festival website.

The Talk and Taste programme will include a chance to become your own chocolatier under the expert guidance of Bev Stephenson, of award-winning North Chocolates.

Bev said: “Taking part in local festivals is always special to us. I am looking forward to leading my Talk and Taste demonstration, when I will be showing participants how to make a variety of chocolate truffles using little more than a pan, greaseproof paper and the odd spatula. You can join in the rolling, the decorating and, best of all, the eating.”

The Talk and Taste experiences will complement the buzz of a packed programme in Alnwick Market Place, offering a variety of food and drink experiences.

Dawn Watts, festival manager, said: “The Market Place stalls are all but fully booked and there will be plenty of free entertainment for all ages.”

Guided by an expanded steering committee, the festival team hopes to build on the success of last year’s event and the Taste of the North weekend in June; both of which drew large attendances.

Town councillor Sue Allcroft, who is a member of the festival steering committee, said: “We are looking to build upon what we know works, based on the experience of previous years.

“But we are also keen that the event remains fresh and can appeal across all age groups, so new experiences like Talk and Taste are being introduced.

“I am delighted with the interest already being shown in this year’s event and I look forward to working with the rest of the team to make the 2017 event the success it deserves to be.”

Visit www.alnwickfoodfestival.co.uk or see the Alnwick Food Festival 2017 Facebook page or follow @AlnwickFoodFest on Twitter.