MP visits ‘new’ Seahouses Primary School

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan paid a visit to Seahouses Primary School last Friday, which has made the move to being a primary school under the move to a two-tier system.

The MP was keen to find out how the children were adjusting to the changes and to meet the new headteacher, Vickie Allen. She was also taken on a tour of the school by the head boys and girls.

Mrs Trevelyan said: “I was really encouraged by the aspiration the children had for their future careers and how much they clearly enjoy being at school.”

She added: “It was fantastic to meet Mrs Allen and to be given a tour by the head boys and girls who were full of enthusiasm. It was great to see their passion for reading and their willingness to challenge themselves to make mistakes in order to learn and improve.”