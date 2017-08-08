MP meets teens with a flair for social action

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan met some of the young people taking part in this year’s National Citizen Service (NCS) in Alnwick last week.

The NCS is a scheme for 15 to 17-year-olds, which involves challenges, voluntary work and the building of skills to prepare young people for adult life.

Mrs Trevelyan visited the group at Alnwick Community Centre and met youngsters participating in their social-action week.

She said: “NCS in Northumberland continues to go from strength to strength. It was fantastic to see this year’s team taking on outdoor and personal challenges – growing as individuals and working together on projects to improve our county.”