MP is committed to remembering the victims of Holocaust

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment.

In doing so, she has pledged her commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day and honouring those who were murdered during the Holocaust, as well as paying tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people.

Friday will mark the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, the site of the largest mass murder in history.

In the lead-up to and on Holocaust Memorial Day, thousands of commemorative events are being arranged by schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country, remembering all the victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

The theme for this year is How can life go on?

After signing the book, Mrs Trevelyan said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from Northumberland and across the country to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust.

“As the Holocaust moves from living history to just history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the victims and also pay tribute to the survivors.

“I would encourage my constituents to show their support for such an important day. It is so vital we never forget the heinous events.”