MP impressed by new facility in Alnwick

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, MP for Berwick, paid a visit to Isos Housing’s new Weavers Court development in Alnwick last week.

The facility comprises 58 flats and communal areas for the over 55s, some of which are rented and some are available through shared ownership.

The MP visited the site last year when it was still in the development phase and was eager to see the finished project for herself. As well as a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments, the site boasts communal areas where residents can socialise, as well as a restaurant and a hairdresser.

Mrs Trevelyan said: “I visited the building site last year, so it was great to go back and see the site full of residents enjoying the mix of independence and communal living with the support of the Isos team, ably led by David Curran (pictured above right) who I found to be really inspiring. I will certainly be encouraging more of these developments.

She continued: “They enable older people to maintain a great degree of independence, but they and their families have the reassurance that care is available if needed. This sort of facility is especially welcome here in Northumberland where we have a higher proportion of elderly people compared with the rest of the North East.”