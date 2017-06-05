Mountain rescue team organises Alwinton events

The Alwinton Round walk and Three Tops Fell Race, organised by the North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team, take place this weekend.

The team has organised a whole range of activities for families, fell walkers and fell runners on Saturday, based at the Rose and Thistle pub and starting at 10am.

This will be the 23rd Alwinton Round and experienced fell walkers can tackle the 20-mile option, which includes Windy Gyle. Those after an easier option can attempt the 15-mile route, which goes over Cushat Law and Bloodybush Edge.

Family groups are catered for with an easier, but still challenging, six-mile route via Kidlandlee and Clennel Street. This is an ideal opportunity for families to experience the delights of the Cheviot Hills and Kidland Forest in a safe fashion.

All routes are well-marshalled by rescue team members, while drinks and refreshments are provided at checkpoints en route.

There is also a 24km fell race for fit, experienced fell runners under FRA rules, starting at 10.30am, which goes over Wether Cairn, Cushat and Bloodybush.

For more information, visit www.sientries.co.uk or email rach.smith78@googlemail.com

Profits from the events go towards funding the annual running costs of the team, which are currently about £12,000. This money has to be raised by the team, whose members are all volunteers and which receives no national funding.