Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Northumberland

Police are appealing for information after a collision in rural Northumberland, which left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

The incident, involving a black Audi A1 and BMW motorbike, happened on the A696 near to a junction for Bellingham and West Woodburn, at around 10.15am yesterday.

The driver of the car was not injured, but the male motorcyclist suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing, but police are now appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

If you saw the collision, or saw either of the vehicles travelling on the A696 yesterday morning, then contact police on 101 quoting log 297 20/07/17.