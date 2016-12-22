Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash on A1 in Northumberland

Police are appealing for witnesses following an accident on the A1 in Northumberland which left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

The collision involved a Honda motorbike and a BMW car travelling north on the A1, near Hebron Hill Farm entrance, at 10.06am today.

The motorbike collided with the rear of the BMW, which caused serious damage to both vehicles and left debris on the road.

The rider of the motorbike, a 57-year-old man, suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries and was taken by ambulance to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.

The road was partially closed for a short period of time to allow collision investigation to take place.

Inquiries are on-going and anyone who was in the area around the time it happened, or who witnessed the collision, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 294 22/12/16.