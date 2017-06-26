More Northumberland causes up for Co-op cash boost

Community groups in Northumberland are set for a funding boost after the Co-op announced the latest beneficiaries of its membership scheme.

When a Co-op member buys own-brand products from food stores or a funeral plan/funeral from Funeralcare, they earn a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local good causes.

Ninety-nine causes are set to benefit in Northumberland, including Seahouses Development Trust, Wooler Drop-in Centre and Alnwick Young People’s Association.

The average pay-out to good causes in Northumberland from the first round of the membership scheme in April was £2,000.

By joining the Co-op’s membership scheme, shoppers can contribute to the money raised for the good causes and they can choose which of these causes they wish to support by logging on to the website – www.coop.co.uk/membership

Money will be raised over a six-month period and members shopping with the Co-op over that time could typically earn £46.50 for themselves and £9.30 for good causes.

Chief membership officer at the Co-op, Rufus Olins, said: “The more people shop, the more we share and we’d really like to increase the amounts that we pay out.

“So the way communities can help to achieve this is to become a member and shop with the Co-op.

“In April, we paid out £9,000,000 to over 4,000 good causes, and that money has gone on to fund some fantastic projects in communities throughout the country, from a simple lawnmower to help maintain a children’s park to a new pony for a riding school for the disabled.”